Kim and Kanye Fire on Property of New Home

Flames from California Wildfire on Property of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Home

The California wildfire that is burning out of control has reached the estate of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and the flames are now on their property.

The mansion Kim and Kanye completed this year is in grave danger of being consumed by flames.

We're told Kim and Kanye have just evacuated their entire security team.

You'll recall ... Kim was flying in Thursday night, Instagramming video of the fire as she was landing and saying her family was about to evacuate the area.

Kim's ex-stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, just lost her Malibu home ... consumed by the out-of-control fire.

As of this post, the flames are on Kim and Kanye's property but have not yet reached the main house.

Story developing ...