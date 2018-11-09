Shots Fired Tekashi, Kanye, Nicki Minaj Music Video Set ... Tekashi & Kanye Were There

Shooting at Tekashi 6ix9ine Music Video Featuring Nicki Minaj & Kanye West

Exclusive Details

Shots rang out at a Beverly Hills home where Tekashi 6ix9ine was shooting a music video with Kanye West and Nicki Minaj ... and we're told Tekashi and Kanye were inside.

Tekashi's crew rented the $80 million estate which was supposed to be the backdrop for the music video for one of the songs on his new album ... a song featuring Kanye and Nicki. By the way ... it's one of the most exclusive, expensive streets in Bev Hills.

Cops say at 10:25 PM they got a "shots fired" call and raced to the home. Someone on set tells us there were approximately 8 shots fired. No one was hit. It appeared to be a drive-by.

At least one bullet went through a bedroom window.

We are told Kanye was there but Nicki had not arrived. Kanye immediately left.

We're told production was halted and the crew was shaken up.

Detectives are now reviewing surveillance video.