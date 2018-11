Ariana Grande Leaves Recording Studio ... As 'Thank u, Next' Tops Charts

Ariana Grande is back in the studio ... this after a lot of drama and heartache.

Ariana left a West Hollywood recording studio Friday night, flanked by some friends as she got into a Range Rover.

She's sipping on a drink in a red cup, looking chill.

Ariana's new single, "Thank u, Next," has been streamed more than any other song on Spotify after being released a week ago today.

The song is now #1 on both global and U.S. Spotify charts. She's the only female singer to top both charts in 2018.