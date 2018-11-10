Teddi Jo Mellencamp Hints Meg Ryan Might Appear on 'Real Housewives'

EXCLUSIVE
Make room Charlie Sheen, 'cause there may be another high-profile guest making an appearance on 'Real Housewives' ... Teddi Jo Mellencamp's future stepmom, Meg Ryan!
We got Teddi, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards Friday at LAX. Their reaction is priceless when we "break the news" on John Mellencamp's engagement to Meg. Needless to say ... they were in the loop.
Naturally, we had to know if there was any chance Meg would make an appearance on the show. Teddi doesn't exactly rule it out but ya might wanna hold your breath on that one.
Remember, Kyle spilled the beans back in August on Denise Richards' ex, Charlie, possibly making an appearance this season. With Meg now in the mix you have to wonder, who else is gonna show up?