Kevin and Eniko Hart Show Off Hard Bods in Mexico

Kevin Hart is one of the world's highest-earning celebs with nearly $60 million in 2018 ... but even he has to pull Instagram hubby duties.

The comedian and his wife, Eniko, hit up a luxury resort in Punta Mita, Mexico ... where their star-studded party included the likes of Ludacris and Formula 1 race driver Marco Andretti. But, it's pretty damn clear the show belonged to Eniko.

Good times with Great people!!!!! A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 11, 2018 at 4:52pm PST

Kevin made sure he got all the right angles ... a responsibility every boyfriend/husband ought to take seriously while on vacay with bae. For Kevin and Eniko, this vacation's come full circle.

Remember, the couple hit up Cabo in July 2017 ... when she was about 6 months pregnant with their first child. She later gave birth to Kenzo Kash, whose first birthday is next week.

It's a good bet Kevin and Eniko will be back in the states just in time to celebrate.