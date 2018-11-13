TMZ

Dan Rather Giants Are Garbage ... But I Love Eli Manning!

11/13/2018 2:29 PM PST

Dan Rather Says NY Giants Are Garbage, But I Love Eli Manning!

EXCLUSIVE

Dan Rather ain't all that impressed by the Giants' win Monday night -- he thinks they're still awful ... but he's happy as hell for Eli Manning!!

The CBS News legend watched Eli turn back the clock on 'MNF' ... leading a game-winning TD drive over the 49ers late in the 4th quarter -- and dude couldn't have been more proud of the QB.

"I'll tell you what, whatever you think of the Giants -- and they are terrible -- I love Eli Manning," Rather tells TMZ Sports.

Dan says Eli reminds him a little bit of himself ... saying he too is an aging legend on the back 9 of his career -- and he understands exactly what the QB is going through.

"As an anchorman on the fade, on the way out, you say to yourself, 'I'm not as good as I once was. But, for once, I'm as good as I ever was.' That was Eli Manning last night against San Francisco."

Dan says he thinks the Giants should not only continue to roll with Eli this season -- he wants to see him under center NEXT season too.

Only thing he's asking the G-Men to do for Eli in the meantime?? JUST BLOCK FOR THE MAN ALREADY!!!

