'The Bachelor' Mansion Getting Armed Security to Prevent Looting in Wake of Wildfires

'The Bachelor' Mansion Armed Security Guarding Against Wildfire Looters

EXCLUSIVE

The owners of the mansion used by "The Bachelor" are taking extreme measures to make sure their property won't be hit by gutless thieves looting homes damaged in the devastating SoCal wildfires ... they're hiring armed guards to protect against ransacking.

Sources tell TMZ ... the mansion owners are using several armed security guards who are working around the clock to ward off looters.

There's been a serious issue with looting in neighborhoods ravaged by the Woolsey Fire. Most homeowners haven't returned to their houses, and security systems are down because of power outages, so looters are taking advantage.

We're told the main house used in "The Bachelor" survived the fire ... but a 4,000 square foot structure on the property used as a base camp for show producers was torched. Pool equipment also burned.

There is some good news for 'Bachelor' fans ... we're told the mansion is in good enough shape to continue providing a backdrop for the show.

More than 300 law enforcement officers have been dispatched to secure evacuation zones in L.A. and Ventura County, but the owners of the 'Bachelor' pad clearly aren't taking any chances.