Draymond Green Says Kevin Durant Feud Helped Team, 'Made Us Stronger'

Draymond Green says his heated argument with Kevin Durant -- one in which he repeatedly called K.D. a "b*tch" -- is only gonna make the Warriors better ... saying, "Good luck with us now!"

ICYMI ... the Golden State stars got into it at the end of a loss to the Clippers on Monday -- with Durant upset at Green in the huddle for a late-game turnover.

Green fired back harshly ... callin' Durant a "b*tch" multiple times -- and reportedly even letting the argument spill into the post-game locker room.

Green was eventually suspended one game -- and fined $120,000 -- for the altercation ... but told reporters Thursday the fight ain't gonna end the Warriors' dynasty.

"If this only makes Kevin, myself and the rest of my teammates stronger, that's what it's going to do," Green says.

In fact ... Draymond promised an EVEN BETTER version of the Dubs now.

"If you think you saw something before, good luck with us now. We not going to crumble off of an argument. We going to move forward."

That might be true for THIS season ... but Klay Thompson AND K.D. are free agents this summer -- and even Draymond couldn't guarantee their future with the team after that.

"At the end of the day, as I've said before, whatever Kevin decides, whatever Klay decides to do, whatever who decides to do, we had great years together and I support everybody wholeheartedly."