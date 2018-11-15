Enzo Amore Kicked Off Delta Flight For Vaping On Board

Ex-WWE Star Enzo Amore Booted Off Delta Flight For Vaping On Board

Exclusive Details

Ex-WWE star Enzo Amore was kicked off a Delta airlines flight Thursday afternoon ... after taking a hit of a vape pen and smoking on board the airplane.

Amore was on a Delta flight -- scheduled to fly from JFK to LAX -- but the plane never got off the ground with him.

Our law enforcement sources tell us Port Authority police were called to the aircraft ... but did not arrest the wrestling star.

We're told Delta refused to put Amore on another one of their planes ... so he had to find another way to travel to Los Angeles.

FYI -- Amore was once one of the biggest stars in the WWE ... but was fired in January 2018 amid rape allegations. Enzo was never charged in connection to the alleged incident.

Pro Wrestling Sheet first reported Enzo getting the boot.