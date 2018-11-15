J Lo Stringing Along DJ Khaled ... Thongs for Memories!!!

Jennifer Lopez's Flaunts Thong, Nearly Breaks DJ Khaled's Neck

DJ Khaled -- and lots of other people on a music video set -- could probably need a neck brace after eyeing Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe.

Khaled and J Lo were shooting Thursday in Miami, where she was rocking a highly visible thong. Her pants for the video were hanging just low enough to put a virtual spotlight on her underwear.

We can guarantee this is no wardrobe malfunction. Everything is functioning just as planned. And damn well, too.

Yes, even in baggy pants ... Jenny's still got back and Khaled seemed to be getting one last look as they both left the set. Ya can't blame him. Stopping men in their tracks is kinda what J Lo does.

No word yet if Khaled's cooking up a remix with Sisqo.