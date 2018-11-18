Bob Barker Rushed to the Hospital Again ... For Severe Back Pain

11/18/2018 4:37 PM PST

Bob Barker Rushed to the Hospital Again for Severe Back Pain

Bob Barker was rushed to the hospital for the second time in 2 months, but it sounds like it's another case of a bad back ... TMZ has learned.

The former "Price is Right" host was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital by ambulance Sunday afternoon after suffering severe back pain at his Hollywood Hills home. 

His manager tells us Bob is doing better now that he's under a doctor's care, and that this most recent hospitalization comes as a result of severe back pain related to his 2017 fall. He's fallen at least one other time before -- a 2015 spill that split his head open.

We broke the story ... Bob was rushed to the ER this past October under similar circumstances. The 94-year-old was wheeled inside on a stretcher but seemed responsive.