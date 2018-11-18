Bob Barker Rushed to the Hospital Again ... For Severe Back Pain

Bob Barker Rushed to the Hospital Again for Severe Back Pain

EXCLUSIVE

Bob Barker was rushed to the hospital for the second time in 2 months, but it sounds like it's another case of a bad back ... TMZ has learned.

The former "Price is Right" host was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital by ambulance Sunday afternoon after suffering severe back pain at his Hollywood Hills home.

His manager tells us Bob is doing better now that he's under a doctor's care, and that this most recent hospitalization comes as a result of severe back pain related to his 2017 fall. He's fallen at least one other time before -- a 2015 spill that split his head open.

We broke the story ... Bob was rushed to the ER this past October under similar circumstances. The 94-year-old was wheeled inside on a stretcher but seemed responsive.