Condoleezza Rice Says She's Not Ready to Coach the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly mulling over interviewing George W. Bush's former Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, for a head coaching job ... but she says she's not quite there yet.

ESPN reported Sunday that the Browns' front office was interested in possibly bringing Condi for an interview to replace recently-fired head coach Hue Jackson. She's a huge Browns fan, and met with some of the owners during a game earlier this year.

Aside from that though ... it's unclear what, if any, professional experience she'd bring to the table ... when it comes to football, that is. She's got a pretty decent resume, otherwise.

The Browns' general manager, John Dorsey, issued a statement shortly after the news spread like wildfire, saying in part ... "Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan."

He fully shot down the speculation, though, by adding ... "Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed."

As for Ms. Rice ... she offered her own statement on the rumor, saying "I love my Browns -- and I know they will hire an experienced coach to take us to the next level."

After going on to advocate for the hiring of more women in coaching positions, she seemed to shut down the notion of a head coaching gig by saying ... "BTW -- I'm not ready to coach but I would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas! And at no time will I call for a "prevent defense."

Sounds like she's NOT saying no to another role in the organization. From Dubya ... to Dawg Pound??? Maybe ...