Tekashi 6ix9ine and Ex-Manager Arrested by Feds on Racketeering

Tekashi69 Busted by Feds on Racketeering Charges

Tekashi69, his recently fired manager and 2 other former associates are in federal custody after getting busted on racketeering charges -- which almost certainly means the rapper's going to prison ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... 6ix9ine was arrested Sunday night by ATF agents in NYC, and the agents also hauled in his ex-manager, Shottie, at the same time. You'll recall Tekashi had just fired Shottie and much of his management team last week.

One of the other suspects arrested is Faheem Walter -- aka Crippy -- who got shot a few weeks ago during the altercation with Tekashi's record label head.

All 4 men are facing racketeering and firearms charges. We're told the investigation was a joint effort by ATF, NYPD and Homeland Security.

It's interesting, Tekashi was on "The Breakfast Club" just last week and admitted he only feared two things ... God and the FBI.

Tekashi was already skating on thin ice. As we reported, the judge who gave him probation in his child sex case had warned him to keep his nose clean ... or he'd be going straight to prison.

