Tekashi 6ix9ine Placed in General Population of Brutal Brooklyn Prison

Tekashi69 is getting NO special treatment while he's in prison awaiting his bail hearing because he's chillin' with every other inmate in general population ... TMZ has learned.

6ix9ine's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, tells us ... Tekashi has been placed in gen pop at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as opposed to being held in a segregated part of the federal pen ... due to his celeb status.

That's interesting because the MDC is notoriously brutal, with inmates that are "extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone," according to the U.S. Justice Department.

There's also this ... prosecutors expressed Monday just how much of a target Tekashi had been prior to his arrest this weekend. One prosecutor told a judge ex-members of Tekashi's crew "wanted to super violate him" following his appearance on the 'Breakfast Club' ... where he accused his inner circle of turning on him.

The prosecutor, Michael Longyear, said 'super violate' meant inflict harm on Tekashi, including possibly shooting him. He said they took Tekashi in after learning he was planning a trip to a Connecticut casino, and feared an attempt on his life could put innocent people in jeopardy.

As for the rapper getting placed in gen pop ... Lazzaro thinks Tekashi will be fine. His scheduled bail hearing for Tuesday was pushed to Wednesday since the judge was unavailable.

