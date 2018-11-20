Tyga's Birthday Bash Featured G-Stringed Dancers and Josie Canseco Loved It

Tyga Josie Canseco Went to 'Rack City' With My Bday Dancers!!!

Tyga made sure everyone at his 29th birthday bash got involved in the festivities, and that required some hands-on therapy with booty-shaking dancers in g-strings!

The rapper celebrated Monday night at Delilah in WeHo with some of his besties ... including several limber dancers with pole skills. We got video of Tyga enjoying himself, but from the looks of things ... no one had a better time than model Josie Canseco.

She was hanging all over her BF, rapper Mike Stud, while contributing to the dancers' college funds.

Tyga's BFF -- and Amber Rose's BF -- Alexander 'AE' Edwards was also there. The night couldn't finish without a birthday cake ... albeit stripper-themed. How fitting.