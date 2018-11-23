Dominic Breazeale Has Violent Fantasies About Pummeling Deontay Wilder

Dominic Breazeale I Have Violent Fantasies About Pummeling Deontay Wilder

Heavyweight boxing contender Dominic Breazeale says he's still VERY pissed off about his violent hotel altercation with Deontay Wilder last year ... and desperately wants a shot to get revenge in the ring.

Remember, Dominic and Deontay were involved in a crazy brawl in a hotel lobby in Alabama in 2017 ... with Brazil saying he was blindsided by a mob of 20 people who attacked him in front of his wife and kids.

Brazil pointed the finger at Wilder -- and said the "cowardly attack" will "not go unpunished."

Now, Dominic is one step closer to making his wish come true ... because if Wilder beats Tyson Fury, he MUST fight Dominic in order to keep his WBC title.

Dominic tells us he's been thinking about the fight with Deontay every single day of his life -- and says he's been dreaming of bashing the guy's face in ever since the altercation.

In fact, Dominic says he'll fight Wilder in the street or an MMA cage if need be -- he just wants to fight, and says it'll be a "bloodbath."

As for Wilder, he's been talking A LOT of trash about Dominic -- promising to "cripple" him if they ever fight and warning him to spend time with his family while he's still able-bodied.

If they do fight, Dominic says he hopes to schedule the bout for Spring 2019.