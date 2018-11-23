Kaley Cuoco Attempts to Save Baby Seal on Thanksgiving

10:14 AM PT -- The Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute, whose volunteers showed up to the beach to offer help, tells TMZ ... "unfortunately, we were not able to attempt a rescue effort [Thursday night] because it would not have been safe due to the animal's location on the rocks and the sun setting." A rep for the org also tells us people at the beach last night said they would check on the animal Friday morning and call the hotline if a rescue attempt was needed but it has not received any phone calls. The org added that volunteers are at the ready to respond if the pup shows up again. Kaley Cuoco did a good deed on Thanksgiving ... an unexpected one as she strolled the beach and spotted a baby seal in a desperate state.

Kaley was spending the first Thanksgiving with her in-laws in the Santa Barbara area when she saw the seal on a rock, clearly in distress.

Kaley and hubby, Karl Cook, called a 24-hour marine and wildlife hotline and asked for help in rescuing the seal.

While they waited, a bunch of volunteers came to lend assistance. Everyone stayed, trying to help the seal.

The seal's condition is unknown. We'll update when we find out.

Well done, Kaley and Karl.