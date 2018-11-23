Thanksgiving Day Shooting at Alabama Mall Leaves 2 Injured, Gunman Dead

Alabama Shooting Shots Fired in Alabama Mall 2 Injured, Gunman Shot Dead

A confrontation erupted at an Alabama mall on Thanksgiving night, and it ended with a gunman injuring 2 before he was shot dead.

The incident went down at Alabama's largest enclosed mall -- the Riverchase Galleria in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

There was an argument between a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old male. The 21-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the 18-year-old twice in the torso. An armed, off-duty cop who was working security shot the gunman as he fled, killing him.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the melee, although it's unclear if the bullet was from the gun of the shooter or the officer.

The 2 victims are expected to survive. The 12-year-old girl had to undergo surgery. She's in stable condition.

The mall was crowded with shoppers and there was pandemonium after the shots rang out.