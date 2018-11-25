Diddy Delivers Emotional Eulogy At Kim Porter's Funeral

Diddy delivered a moving, emotional and heartfelt tribute to Kim Porter Saturday at her funeral ... evidence by audio of the eulogy.

The eulogy lasted 15 minutes ... and Diddy toughed it out without breaking down. Diddy talked about how Kim taught him how to love. He revealed ... at the beginning of the year he was dealing with depression and Kim would come over and comfort him, making sure he was okay.

Diddy went on to describe their evolving relationship ... a relationship that produced 3 children and a relationship that was solid from beginning to end.

There were moments so moving the mourners cheered.

Diddy made it clear ... he would always be there for his kids, and he got a big laugh when he talked about how his daughters could confide in him ... confide "everything."

He ends by making it clear ... Kim will always be with him.