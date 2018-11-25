Travis Scott in Full Sicko Mode During Concert, but Dodges Kylie 'Wife' Question

Travis Scott In Full Sicko Mode During Concert ... Dodges Kylie 'Wife' Question

EXCLUSIVE

Travis Scott torched not one but two venues Saturday night when he lit up the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ for his Astroworld tour, then hit up the Red Rabbit Club in New York City for the afterparty where he performed again!!!

We got the rap megastar walking into the club last night, dodging every question we had about his "wife," Kylie, whom he shouted out last week at his show in Houston.

The club went crazy for Travis, especially when he performed "Sicko Mode" ... the footage from inside the club is insane. After Travis performed he chilled in VIP section.

His next show is Sunday night in Pittsburgh.