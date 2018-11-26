Bryce Dallas Howard My Dad Won't Even Let Me Audition ... 'Give Me a Shot, Dude!!'

Bryce Dallas Howard Asks Her Dad, Ron Howard, to Let Her Audition

Bryce Dallas Howard can't buy a break in Hollywood ... not when it comes to one super picky director in town -- namely her Oscar-winning father, Ron Howard.

Not that she NEEDS any help from dear ol' dad -- after all Bryce starred in "Jurassic World," one of the biggest movies of all time. Still, when we saw her Monday at LAX, we wondered why she hasn't done any films with Ron.

We all know nepotism is rampant in showbiz, but Bryce kinda shocked us with her answer. In fact, she says she's lobbied papa Howard plenty of times for roles in his movies, but gets the same answer every time.

Here's the thing ... Bryce has already established her talent on her own, so it'd be hard for anyone to accuse Ron of playing favorites at this point. What we're saying is, c'mon, Ron!

Or, as Bryce put it, "Just give me a shot, dude!"