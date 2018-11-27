David Charvet Files For Restraining Order Against Team USA Soccer Star Jermaine Jones

David Charvet has filed a request for a restraining order against Team USA soccer star Jermaine Jones -- after Jermaine publicly accused the actor of trying to sleep with his wife.

Jermaine -- who played in the 2014 World Cup for Team USA -- sounded off on social media last week, posting a photo of Charvet with a cartoon devil over his face.

In the post, Jones said ... "I don't understand how some man just come and step in to relationships. Calling them self friends and behind the scenes there goal is just to get on your wife."

Jones claimed Charvet trashed him to his wife behind Jones' back.

"From the first day I don't trusted him and I was right. He killed my family!"

"I just do that post because I don't like that type of man what uses kids to get on married women #thedevilhimself."

Charvet is recently separated from his estranged wife, Brooke Burke. She filed for divorce back in April.

Story developing ...