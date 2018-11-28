Playboy.com Sued Can't You See?!? Your Site's Not Blind Friendly!!!

Playboy.com Sued by Man Alleging Website Not Accessible to the Blind

The blind are leading the blind ... right into for a class action lawsuit against Playboy.com﻿ for operating a website that can't be enjoyed by the visually impaired.

Donald Nixon just filed the suit, claiming Playboy.com is violating the American with Disabilities Act, because its websites -- Playboy.com and Playboyshop.com -- are not compatible with his screen-reading software.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Nixon says he's legally blind and visually impaired people like him, "cannot fully and equally use or enjoy the facilities, products, and services." He doesn't spell it out, but we're sure Donald's just there for the articles.

He's suing to force the media outlet to make its websites accessible for the blind ... as well as unspecified damages. We've reached out to Playboy.com ... so far, no word back.

BTW ... we've seen this before. Kylie's website was hit with a very similar suit.