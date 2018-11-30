A$AP Bari Arrested in Pennsylvania, Facing Felony Drug Charges

A$AP Bari Busted for Drugs in Pennsylvania

EXCLUSIVE

A$AP Mob cofounder A$AP Bari got busted for drugs in Pennsylvania and is facing 2 felony charges ... TMZ has learned.

The fashion designer was arrested Thursday in Palmer Township, PA and hit with 2 counts of manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to distribute drugs ... according to law enforcement sources. It's unclear what drugs he was allegedly slinging.

A$AP's also been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked at the Northampton County Prison and bail was set at $25k. He was released after bonding out.

Bari was also arrested earlier this year -- in London -- for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a London hotel in July 2017. She sued him last November, as well, but he fired back with a suit of his own in August.