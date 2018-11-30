Porn Star Jesse Jane Arrested for Public Intoxication After Allegedly Peeing Pants

Porn Star Jesse Jane Busted for Public Intoxication ... Wasted & Urine-Soaked

Jesse Jane might have celebrated a bit too much after a big win for her University of Oklahoma football team -- she was lying on a sidewalk after the game ... and got hauled off to jail.

The adult film star and OK native was busted for public intoxication in Norman on November 10, shortly after after the Sooners beat Oklahoma State in the Bedlam Series. Jane shared a video of her and a friend scarfing some food earlier in the day at the game.

Apparently they didn't eat enough. According to police, Jesse "pissed her pants" and seemed highly inebriated as she tried to answer an officer's questions.

Jane kept repeating "I didn't do anything," and was unable to provide a phone number for a ride or confirm with the cop she had cash for a cab ... so she got arrested instead.

The retired porn star was booked into the Cleveland County Jail. While there, she messaged a local news station, claiming she'd been drugged. Cops released her later ... we're presuming after she sobered up.

If this sounds familiar, it's almost exactly what Jesse claimed happened to her in Vegas in 2015 ... when she was found passed out cold in the middle of the day on the Strip.