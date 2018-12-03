Nat'l Christmas Tree Lighting Trump's Holiday Spending Up Too!!!

Trump's National Christmas Tree Lighting Tab Tops $140k This Year

EXCLUSIVE

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree ... how pricey are thy Executive Branch's expenses?

The cost of President Trump's second National Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday totaled $141,944 -- up slightly more than $2k from 2017 ... according to federal receipts.

The White House tab includes $115k for event management services, $14,322 on a sound system rental ... and $12,622 for ballistic glass to protect Donald, Melania and the fam.

For comparison -- the cost of lighting the tree last year was $139,881. We originally thought it was $128,424 ... but we found an additional invoice for more than $11k on event management.

Perhaps Trump heard about consumer spending being up on Black Friday and Cyber Monday and joined the party.

BTW, this Christmas bill doesn't the include the giant evergreen -- it's usually donated -- or the notorious blood-red trees Melania picked to line an East Wing hallway.