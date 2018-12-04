Nikki Bella's Date with 'Bachelorette' Star Peter Kraus Lacked Sparks

If Nikki Bella's date with Peter Kraus had been filmed for "The Bachelorette," it would have ended with him strolling into an SUV without a rose. She just wasn't feeling it ... TMZ has learned.
Sources close to Nikki tell us ... while her date looked every bit like an episode of 'Bachelorette' -- which included a ride on a gondola and sipping wine -- fact is, there just weren't any sparks for her to wanna lock down a second date.
The big tell ... we're told Nikki couldn't muster the strength to pucker up and kiss Peter when he made his move. Yup, she left him hanging. We're told she freaked out and screamed "NO!!!" before pulling away.
Bottom line ... Nikki's just not ready to start dating again following her on-again, off-again relationship with John Cena.
As for why she went on the date at all? We're told Nikki's mom is a HUGE 'Bachelor' fan and suggested she give Peter a shot. The date will play out on the new season of "Total Bellas" next year.
For now, we're told Nikki will be laying low on the dating scene, and focusing on her career. Back to the drawing board, Peter.