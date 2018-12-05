Lil Pump Released from Custody in Denmark After Paying Fine for Marijuana

Lil Pump Getting the Hell Outta Denmark!! Pays Fine for Weed

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Pump's out of the pokey after spending a day locked up in Denmark, and officials there are making it clear ... they don't want him coming 'round there no more.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us he was released from police custody Wednesday morning. We broke the story ... cops in Copenhagen busted his crew Tuesday for holding something illegal, and decided to detain them longer after Pump live streamed the incident and flipped the bird at an officer.

Turns out, the "illegal" thing was weed ... so Pump and his pals had to pay a fine between $700-800 before they got sprung.

We're told they've been asked to leave the country. They obliged and are now on their way to Oslo for Lil Pump's next show.

Smoke 'em if ya got 'em ... if Norway's cool with it.