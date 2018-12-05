Princess Love & Ray J Ready for Baby #2 ... But Is Ray's Little Buddy Good to Go?

Princess Love & Ray J Ready for Baby #2, As Long As The Equipment Works

Ray J and Princess Love seem set for another bun in the oven, but someone's gotta step up -- or we should say GET up -- if it's gonna happen. Sorry Ray ... this is gonna hurt a bit.

The happy couple sat down with our Raquel Harper for the latest episode of BET's "Raq Rants," and proudly showed off their nearly 7-month-old daughter, Melody. As cute as she is, it sounds like mom and dad are already making plans for baby #2!

There's just one problem ... according to PL, anyway. She says Ray hasn't been able to get up to bat in the bedroom lately. He disputes that, saying he's always ready ... but Princess is sticking to her guns here. You decide who to believe.

Either way ... knock on wood, everything will get up and running soon. Little Melody's looking kinda lonely.