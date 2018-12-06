Tyler Perry Drops Over $430k to Pay Off Walmart Layaway Items in Atlanta

Tyler Perry Plays Santa Claus ... Drops Over $400K for Holiday Shoppers

Christmas came early for a bunch of lucky Walmart customers ... because Tyler Perry just picked up their tabs.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the famous actor and filmmaker wrote a couple big checks to 2 Atlanta area Walmarts Thursday, to cover the cost of outstanding layaway items that were registered at the stores as of this morning.

We're told Perry dropped $178k at one store in ATL and another $256k at a nearby store in Douglasville.

All the customers have to do to collect their outstanding items is pay a penny at pickup ... as Tyler just explained in a video about the awesome gesture.

I was trying to do this anonymously but oh well!!! pic.twitter.com/T0dhRHyU66 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 6, 2018

Add this to a laundry list of charitable acts by Tyler in 2018 -- including buying an old friend's mom a house and hooking up Geoffrey Owens with an acting gig -- and it's safe to say he's on the nice list.