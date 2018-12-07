MLB Players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo Killed in Car Crash in Venezuela

MLB infielders Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo were killed in a car crash in Venezuela on Thursday ... after a car they were riding in veered off the road.
According to local reports ... 33-year-old Valbuena and Castillo, 37, were leaving their Venezuelan league game with Cardenales de Lara in Yaracuy when their driver either hit or swerved to avoid a rock ... and drove off the road.
The man driving the car was their teammate, Carlos Rivero -- who survived the crash.
Valbuena -- who most recently played for the Angels this past season -- has been in the majors since 2008 ... and has also played for the Astros, Cubs, Indians and Mariners.
Valbuena hit 25 home runs with Houston in 2015.
Castillo played 5 seasons in the MLB with the Pirates, Giants and Astros.
The MLB released a statement Friday morning, saying, "We are saddened by the tragic news that Luis Valbuena and former major leaguer José Castillo have died in a car accident."
#RIP