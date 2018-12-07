Taylor Swift's Home Intruder Getting Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail, 5 Years Probation

The man who broke into Taylor Swift's home and used her shower will soon be showering with a bunch of criminals, because he will be sentenced to 6 months behind bars.
The Manhattan D.A.'s office tells TMZ ... Roger Alvarado pled guilty Friday to one count of attempted burglary and one count of criminal contempt.
We're told Alvarado is due back in court December 20 for his official sentencing, which will also include 5 years probation. He will serve the probation in Florida and has been ordered to complete a mental health treatment program.
TMZ broke the story ... Alvarado was arrested in April inside an NYC home owned by Taylor, after climbing a ladder, smashing a window with his hand and climbing in to take a shower before falling asleep in a bed.
Those jail cots probably won't be as comfy.