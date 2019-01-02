Photog Bruce Weber Fires Back at Male Model ... You Solicited Me!!!

Famed Photographer Bruce Weber Fires Back at Sex Trafficking Allegations

A male model alleging photographer Bruce Weber solicited him for sex is a total hypocrite ... according to new legal docs filed by the photog.

As we reported ... models Jason Boyce and Mark Ricketson claimed in December 2017 Weber forced them to touch their genitals during a photo shoot.

According to new docs, Boyce now wants to tack on a sex trafficking claim -- alleging Weber lured him in for a meeting for the purpose of committing an illegal sex act. Weber's calling BS and claims it was the other way around.

The photographer claims Boyce and his agents initiated the contact with him by sending a series of text messages for years including "pornographic poses in a desperate attempt to get Mr. Weber's attention." This includes a nude shot in 2014 from Boyce's agent ... and several others.

Weber claims when he didn't respond to the texts, the model would be persistent and send more salacious pics himself "in a blatant attempt to be sexual, posing and bending shirtless in a manner to emphasize his genitals."

Weber suggests the series of texts prove he was the one being solicited ... and he wants Boyce's sex trafficking allegations dropped from his lawsuit.