Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Break a Sweat with Hotlanta Workout

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have reached can't-be-apart-for-too-long status as a couple -- she flew out to Atlanta to meet him while he films there.

Jamie and Katie busted a sweat Tuesday during a gym sesh in the ATL where Jamie's shooting "Just Mercy" alongside Michael B. Jordan. Katie's been in town for a few days now ... no doubt subscribing to the mantra "couples that work out together, stay together."

It's interesting ... Jamie and Katie dating, for YEARS now, was the worst kept secret in Hollywood -- even though they kept things on the super DL. Then, last September, they finally packed on the PDA during a beach outing in Malibu.

It's been on, publicly, ever since then ... including Jamie's blowout 50th birthday bash, where she was front and center.