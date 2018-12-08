Kid Rock Follows Tyler Perry's Lead Pays Tab for 350 Walmart Shoppers

Kid Rock Pays Off $81k in Layaways for Nashville Walmart Customers

Kid Rock was feeling the Christmas spirit this week -- thanks in part to Tyler Perry -- and helped hundreds of Nashville residents save some cash for the holidays.

The rocker announced Friday that he paid off the layaway balance at his local Walmart -- $81,000 worth according to the store manager -- after he was inspired by Perry doing the same thing in Atlanta last week.

@tylerperry Great idea! I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You! — Kid Rock (@KidRock) December 7, 2018

Kid Rock's generosity reportedly cleared 350 layaway accounts ... which should make those shoppers a little more merry this season.

The kind gesture should also help Kid get back in the good graces of the community ... after he was removed as grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas parade for calling Joy Behar a bitch on FOX News.

We broke the story ... Tyler started the trend of paying off layaway items Thursday when he dropped $434k at 2 ATL area Walmarts.

Who's next?