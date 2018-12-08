Olivia Culpo's Holiday Shopping Outfit Will Get You in the Mood

Olivia Culpo These Boots Are Made for Shopping ... and Making Exes Jealous

Olivia Culpo's holiday shopping outfit is giving everyone lots of ideas ... for gifts. And, other things.

The former Miss Universe looked catwalk-ready Friday, as she floated out of a Epione dermatology in Bev Hills, rocking a ridiculously hot pair of red thigh high boots.

'Tis the season for red ... and leather, apparently. Mind you, this is just her out-and-about running errands ensemble.

Olivia's holiday shopping list will NOT include a stop at a Rolex store. She's got that covered.

We're not sure where her ex-bf, NFL star Danny Amendola, is at his moment -- but we know where he'd like to be. Just sayin', Danny.