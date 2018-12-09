Jacquees Drops $100k for Mom's Wedding Gift, Literally

Jacquees Drops $100k for Mom's Wedding Gift ... Quite Literally

Jacquees gave his mom one hell of a wedding gift in the form of a hundred grand -- and by give, we mean drop ... as in he dropped it all over the place.

The Cash Money crooner was celebrating his mother's nuptials Sunday at the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, GA -- where he got on the mic and expressed his love for his mama bear, Rosie Broadnax, and then proceeded to gift her $100,000 ... cash.

Jacquees made a bit of a show by walking out to the middle of the floor and emptying out a Louis Vuitton duffel bag full of Benjamins. It poured for a minute and bills were kinda scattered everywhere. Everyone was in awe, of course ... but mostly Rosie.

It's not the first time's Jacquees has balled out for his ma before -- he's gotten her some pretty sweet gifts on her birthday ... and seems pretty tight with her in general.

Can't accuse the guy of not having his priorities straight by taking care of the woman who brought him into this world -- but some advice for ya Jacquees ... maybe consider a wire transfer next time? You're less likely to lose track of a stack or two that way. Just sayin'.