Cardi B Gets Date for Deposition in $15 Million Lawsuit with Ex-Manager

Cardi B vs. Ex-Manager Time to Get Grilled!!! Deposition Date Set in $15 Mil Lawsuit

Cardi B's 2019 calendar is filling up fast ... she's now got a date with attorneys for the ex-manager she's suing for $15 million.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, Cardi has been ordered to sit for a deposition on March 12. She'll be testifying about her legal battle with her ex-manager, Shaft. As we told you, he sued her in April, claiming he made her the star she is ... only to see her cut him off, financially. Shaft sued her for $10 million.

Cardi didn't take it quietly, and fired back with a countersuit for $15 mil ... and claimed Shaft overstepped the bounds of a manager. In docs, she said he tried to control every aspect of her professional life, and also her relationship with Offset.

The court had agreed to delay her deposition back when she was pregnant, but now all bets are off.

BTW, there's a good chance Offset will be deposed for the case as well. No date set for him yet, but we know it would be sometime before April 2.

Mo money, mo problems.