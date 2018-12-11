Kodak Black Pops the Question with Ring Pop ... And She Says Yes!!!

EXCLUSIVE
Kodak Black got down on one knee and gave a lucky woman a ring ... though it's unclear if he's engaged. Let us explain.
It went down Sunday night at Santa's Enchanted Forest in Miami. The 21-year-old rapper and the chick, Yung Miami from Miami-based rap duo City Girls, were near a concession stand when, out of nowhere, he kneeled ... presumably to ask her to marry him.
You see the crowd congratulate the couple after he puts what appears to be a purple Ring Pop on her digit. Yeah, a candy ring. Another giveaway it's a fake proposal ... Kodak places the ring on Miami's right hand.
Whatever the case ... you know Kodak's really into her.
BTW ... check out Kodak's outfit. Pretty shweet.