Nipsey Hussle Talks Weekend Brawl ... You See Any Bruises or Scratches?!

Nipsey Hussle Pays No Mind to Brawl Involvement After Leaving the Club

Nipsey Hussle's paying very little mind to his involvement in a brawl over the weekend ... he's too busy putting in work.

We got the rapper at LAX Tuesday afternoon and wanted to get his side of the story following a crazy ass brawl on the same night he was celebrating his GF Lauren London's birthday. TMZ broke the story ... Nipsey and his crew got dragged into an intense melee in the parking lot of Nightingale. It happened less than an hour after he was confronted by two guys ... some of which was caught by our camera.

Nobody was arrested or injured -- something Nipsey was quick to point out to our photog. He also made sure to turn the fight into an easy plug for his Grammy-nominated album, "Victory Lap."

Can't knock the hustle.