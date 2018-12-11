Young Thug Makes Tasteless Rape Joke, Approved by 21 Savage and NBA Youngboy

Young Thug Tasteless Rape Joke ... But My Boys Liked It

Young Thug missed the memo about rape jokes being wildly offensive ... because his bizarre way to say he's hanging with his boys was way out of line.

The rapper posted an image Tuesday on his Insta story of him with 21 Savage and NBA Youngboy along with the disturbing caption, "If @nba_youngboy don't like u, I hate u If @21savage say f**k u, we goin rape u."

NBA Youngboy and 21 Savage co-signed the offensive post and added it to their IG stories ... while NBA Youngboy included his own caption, "OnGOD BITCH."

We don't know if Thug runs his own social media, but if it ain't him, someone should be fired.