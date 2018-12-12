Birdman Ca$h Money Mansion For Sale ... At a Reduced Pri¢e

Birdman's Miami Mega-Mansion Back on the Market for $15.5 Million

EXCLUSIVE

Birdman's putting his palace of a home up for sale again after more than a year without a successful bite -- which means one thing ... BIG discount! Relatively speaking, anyway.

The Cash Money honcho is listing his Miami beachfront mansion -- which is located on the secluded Palm Island -- for $15.5 million. Sounds like a ton of cash -- 'cause it is -- but hey, it was going for $20 mil last year. The place has been on and off the market since then.

If you're a picky multi-millionaire, the price might just be right this time around.

At almost 20,000 square feet, the house features 10 bedrooms, guest suites, a private beach volleyball court, 2 wine cellars, a movie theater and a chef's kitchen with a pizza oven. Basically, it's the definition of living large and lavish.

Realtors Jeff Miller of Brown Harris Stevens Miami and Darren Weiner of Celebrity Advisors LLC have the listing.