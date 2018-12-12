Matt Damon No Hard Feelings ... Dining with Ben's Ex-GF

Matt Damon & Ben Affleck's Ex, Lindsay Shookus, Both Attend 'SNL' Dinner

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are like brothers, so our eyebrows went north when we saw this pic of Matt hanging out with Ben's ex after a bad breakup.

Matt broke bread with Lindsay Shookus Tuesday night for an 'SNL' bash at Lattanzi Restaurant in NYC. You're looking at the 2 of them leaving, and Matt seemed to divert more smoothly than Jason Bourne ever did on screen.

By all accounts, Ben's drinking played a big role in the breakup. TMZ broke the story Ben decided he needed help and went to rehab. He's been out for a while and is now clean and sober.

Considering Matt is hosting 'SNL' this coming Saturday, it might just be a business thing that Ben and Lindsay were both at the same party -- Lindsay's a producer for the show. Matt, of course, also slayed as Brett Kavanaugh on 'SNL' this year, so they clearly have had interactions on the set.