Jenifer Lewis Says Trump is a Mentally Ill Lawbreaker Who Needs to be Prosecuted

Jenifer Lewis Trump's a Mentally Ill Lawbreaker ... Who Needs to Be Prosecuted

EXCLUSIVE

Actress Jenifer Lewis says Donald Trump has done horrendous things to our country, including breaking the law, and she's not down for any deals that would let him evade prosecution.

We got the "Black-ish" star on "TMZ Live" and asked her about a scenario that, frankly, is possible. What if prosecutors squarely put it to the President -- if you resign from office, we won't prosecute you or your family?

Lewis is appalled at that prospect, essentially calling Donald Trump a mentally ill criminal who doesn't deserve any deals when it comes to prosecution.

Lewis, who has written about her own struggles with bipolar disorder in her book, "The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir" ... calls herself 25% actress, 75% activist.