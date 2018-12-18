CBS Employees Quizzed ... How Bad is Sexual Harassment at Network?

CBS Employees Given Survey to Determine Scope of Harassment During Moonves Tenure

EXCLUSIVE

CBS execs are reaching out to employees at the network to make sure what Les Moonves got away with for so many years ... never happens again.

CBS sources tell us, employees recently received a survey to help the network determine the "cultures and values" in the company. We're told there were around 100 questions in the survey, some of which invited long-form responses.

Our sources say employees were asked if they'd ever been sexually harassed or assaulted by someone at CBS, if they ever reported it, and if they ever felt threatened by management.

We're told the questions dug deep ... asking employees who had reported an incident if they felt their complaint was properly handled and if the behavior reoccured. Employees were not forced to participate in the survey, but they were strongly encouraged to do so.

One employee told us the survey felt like "an attempt to repair what has become such a broken network."

CBS announced Monday Moonves will not see a penny of his $120 Million severance package.

A statement from the CBS Board of Directors tasked with investigating Moonves read, "We have determined that there are grounds to terminate for cause, including his willful and material misfeasance, violation of Company policies and breach of his employment contract, as well as his willful failure to cooperate fully with the Company's investigation."

In all, twelve women accused Moonves of various forms of sexual misconduct, including engaging in forced oral sex in 1995. He claimed every sexual encounter was consensual.

Moonves' wife, Julie Chen, remains at the network as the host of "Big Brother" ... but left her job on "The Talk" shortly after her husband resigned in September.

Moonves' attorney, Andrew Levander, released a statement Monday saying, "The conclusions of the CBS board were foreordained and are without merit,”