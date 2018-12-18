Peyton Manning Will Not Run For Office, Says Tennessee Senator

Peyton Manning Will NOT Run For Political Office ... Says U.S. Senator

Sorry, Tennessee ... Peyton Manning will NOT be the state's next senator -- so says one of its current ones, Bob Corker.

FYI, Corker is leaving office next month after 11 years in the Senate -- and fellow Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander just announced he will not seek reelection in 2020.

Many are speculating the moves leave the door open for a beloved former NFL quarterback (and Univ. of Tennessee alum) to enter the mix.

So, when we spotted Corker out on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, we had to ask if he sees a Manning political run in the near future. Spoiler alert: don't get your hopes up.

"I think Peyton's liking coaching little league football," Corker says ... "I doubt that's going to be a topic of discussion based on last round."

Of course, Peyton's life after football has been a huge discussion ever since he retired from the Broncos after winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Some wanted him to be an offensive coordinator, others wanted to hear him in the broadcast booth ... and then there was a big push to get him to be a senator in Tennessee.

But, Manning has consistently shot all that down, saying back in 2017, "Look, I certainly have an interest in politics and in our country. I just have zero interest in being a politician."

Corker seems to think nothing's changed with Peyton since ... 'cause when our photog asked straight-up, "You don't think it's happening -- no chance?"

Bob left us with a firm "No."

Then again, people change their minds ...