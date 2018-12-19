Avicii's $25 Million Fortune Goes to His Parents After Suicide

Avicii Parents to Inherit His $25M Fortune

Avicii's entire fortune will go to his parents -- who stand to inherit upwards of $25 million after his suicide.

Legal docs in his native Sweden reveal ... because the DJ was single at the time of his death and he left no will ... his mom and dad -- Anki Liden and Klas Bergling -- will inherit the massive amount of money he left behind. His accumulated wealth of 231 million Swedish Krone rounds out to roughly $25.5 mil.

We broke the story ... Avicii killed himself with a shard of broken glass this past April in the Middle Eastern country of Oman. There are conflicting accounts on where exactly he cut himself to bleed out, but we're told it was either his neck or wrist.

Avicii's parents released a statement shortly after his death that seemed to confirm heir son committed suicide, saying in part ... "He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."

He was 28. RIP