Kodak Black Getting His Santa On ... Donates Toys to 150 Kids in Florida!!!

Kodak Black Plays Santa Claus Donating Toys to 150 Kids in Florida

EXCLUSIVE

Kodak Black wasn't kidding when he said he was getting more involved with charities ... he's done it again, this time bringing smiles with tons of Christmas gifts.

We're told the rapper hit up Paradise Childcare in Broward County, Florida earlier this week and delivered a bunch of toys that'll go to 150 kids. The non-profit group assists parents with childcare and other needs.

On top of the gifts ... we're told Kodak also dropped around $5k for the org's Christmas party.

A rep for Paradise Childcare tells TMZ ... they're grateful for Kodak's contribution, and the toys will be divided between 2 Paradise locations.

In addition to his gift-drop ... we're told Kodak took part in something called the "Gifts of Chai" with Rabbi Scheur Kaplan. Participants give or receive gifts in multiples of $18 ... which is considered good luck. Kodak donated $180.

Rabbi Kaplan tells us, "It isn't the amount of money that matters. Kodak sent the gift of Chai 10x which is amazing. This is very special and we are thankful."

The rapper donated $10k to a similar organization earlier this year. Someone's caught the holiday spirit.