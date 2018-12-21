Busta Rhymes Sues Ex-Employee for $500k for Pretending to be His Manager

Busta Rhymes just sued a former employee for allegedly pretending to be his manager and booking him for gigs without the rapper's permission.
Busta is suing Rasheem "Bubba" Barker claiming the guy had no authority to make deals on the rapper's behalf but still managed to make money off Busta's back by getting promoters to pay thousands up front and keeping the dough.
In docs, obtained by TMZ, Busta says Barker's misdeeds included when he booked Busta for gigs in 2016 and 2018 and put $60k in advances in his personal bank account.
Busta also claims Barker stole $8k that was supposed to go to Busta's travel expenses earlier this year for a trip to Toronto.
The rapper claims as a result of all this, someone got a default judgment against Busta for $22,478 after he no-showed a gig booked by Barker. Busta's pointing the finger at Barker and wants him to cover those and other damages. He's suing for more than $500k.
ICYMI ... earlier this week, Busta went off on Barker accusing him of pretending to be Busta's manager. He's now taken his beef from Instagram to the courthouse.
View this post on Instagram
TO ALL BOOKING AGENTS, PROMOTERS & ANYONE INQUIRING ABOUT BUSTA RHYMES, CONGLOMERATE OR FLIPMODE BUSINESS!! DO NOT SPEAK TO RASHEEM “BUBBA” BARKER ABOUT ANYTHING CONCERNING MY BUSINESSES!! HE IS RUNNING AND HIDING AS A RESULT OF BEING CAUGHT STEALING BETWEEN 300 AND 400K OF DIFFERENT PROMOTERS MONEY AND IS CURRENTLY BEING DEALT WITH LEGALLY BY ALL OF THE PROMOTERS HE STOLE FROM!!! MY ONLY MANAGEMENT REP IS ANTHONY “BLITZ” BOTTER AND HE CAN BE REACHED AT @i_am_ablitz or ablitz@theepitomegroupllc.com. YOU’VE BEEN WARNED!!! NOW LET’S DO THIS THE RIGHT WAY AND LIGHT SHIT UP FOR THE HOLIDAYS!! HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! SALUTE!!