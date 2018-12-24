Heidi Klum Finding Xmas Spirit ... At Disneyland!!!

Heidi Klum and BF Tom Kaulitz Wear Santa Hats to Disneyland

Heidi Klum﻿, her kids and her man all hit up Disneyland, getting into the Christmas spirit by busting out their Santa hats and dance moves at the happiest place on earth.

Heidi, bf Tom Kaulitz ﻿and her son Johan looked super cute as they traded in Mickey Mouse ears for matching Santa hats Sunday in Anaheim. But, Heidi didn't totally abandon Mickey ... he was all over her jean jacket!

The German super couple -- Tom plays lead guitar for Tokio Hotel -- must've found some mistletoe, because they started making out in a crowd! PDA is kind of their thing at Disneyland.

Heidi was certainly living her best life ... dancing during a show, throwing her hands in the air on rides, and smiling as she watched Johan take off on the roller coaster.